Investment Management Corp VA ADV Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,396 shares of company stock worth $685,649. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.87.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

