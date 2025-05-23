Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 78,507 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,507 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up approximately 1.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $179,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Cencora by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,648,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,374,000 after buying an additional 96,238 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 385,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after buying an additional 114,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $290.03 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.65.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

