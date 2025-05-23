Investment Management Corp VA ADV Makes New $32,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 350,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

HSIC opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

