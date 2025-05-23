1,896 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Purchased by Investment Management Corp VA ADV

Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

