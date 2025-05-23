Helium Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

