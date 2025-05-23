BCK Capital Management LP Invests $710,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.