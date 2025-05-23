Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 7,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 85,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 227,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $181.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Argus raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,159.61. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,376,300 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.