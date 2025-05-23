Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,397,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $494,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 628,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,749,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FTCS stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $94.23.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
