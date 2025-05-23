Investment Management Corp VA ADV Acquires Shares of 23,469 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Investment Management Corp VA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investment Management Corp VA ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,227,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,601,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

