18,579 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Investment Management Corp VA ADV

Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.0% of Investment Management Corp VA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $303.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

