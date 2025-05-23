BCK Capital Management LP Buys 84,970 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Kellanova makes up 9.9% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Kellanova by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 612,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 296,150 shares during the period. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $10,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $9,476,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,847,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,983,784.20. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $113,210,296. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.41.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

