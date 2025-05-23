Breed s Hill Capital LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $3,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $117.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

