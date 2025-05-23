Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 299 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $77.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

