Breed s Hill Capital LLC Invests $240,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

