Novem Group Makes New $485,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $394.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

