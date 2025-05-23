SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

SAP opened at $300.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.74. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $306.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

