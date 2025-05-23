iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,002,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.03 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

