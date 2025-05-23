Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

