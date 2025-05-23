Helium Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,781,000 after buying an additional 2,053,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after buying an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $103.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

