US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,484 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.