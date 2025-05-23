Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $929,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,668,000 after buying an additional 568,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,888,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,665,000 after buying an additional 239,963 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,001,000 after buying an additional 228,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,626,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,894,000 after buying an additional 343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,270,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,363,000 after buying an additional 80,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.