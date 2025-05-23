Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for EIX

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Edison International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 918,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,991,000 after acquiring an additional 132,749 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

