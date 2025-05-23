Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $597.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.91.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

