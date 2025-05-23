Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $436,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

