Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 107,500 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $17,344,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,876,000. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $159.68 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average is $167.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

View Our Latest Report on ARES

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.