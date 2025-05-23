Vise Technologies Inc. Has $11.64 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.58 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.