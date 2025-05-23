US Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 0.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $507.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

