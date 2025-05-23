US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 545,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $12,949,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.82.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.