Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 328.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE PM opened at $175.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. The firm has a market cap of $272.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

