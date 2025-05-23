125,728 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by BIP Alliance LLC

BIP Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,744,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 28.7% of BIP Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $536.02 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.74. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

