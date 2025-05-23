Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,318 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.