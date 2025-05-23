87,741 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by BIP Alliance LLC

BIP Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of BIP Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

