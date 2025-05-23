Breakthru Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.78 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Breakthru Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 434,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after buying an additional 134,539 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

