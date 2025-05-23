Breakthru Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,870 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.