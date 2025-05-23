Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY opened at $22.50 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

