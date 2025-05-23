iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,446,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,012,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,244,000 after purchasing an additional 107,163 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $173.99.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

