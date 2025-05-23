Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $4.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.29.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.