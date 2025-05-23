FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Position Decreased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.81% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,932,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 203,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 675.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 174,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 106,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $4,715,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $38.01 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $439.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

