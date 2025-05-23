Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15,765.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

