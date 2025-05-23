Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 15,913 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 0.3%

EUSA opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $102.53.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

