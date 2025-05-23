Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 8,909 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Nepc LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 761,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,865,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 223,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VTV stock opened at $169.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

