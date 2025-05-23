Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Increased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,184 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

