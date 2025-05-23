Top Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 22nd

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, NWTN, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or distribute renewable and low-carbon energy solutions, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and bioenergy. Investors buy these stocks to support and profit from the transition away from fossil fuels toward more sustainable power sources. Their performance is often influenced by technological advances, regulatory incentives and shifting consumer or corporate demand for cleaner energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 666,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 2,125,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,160. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ NWTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 656,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,771. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 267,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 million, a P/E ratio of 307.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

