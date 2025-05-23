Ingredion Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Ingredion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Down 0.8%

INGR opened at $137.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ingredion by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Ingredion by 5.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 32.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.