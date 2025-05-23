Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after acquiring an additional 294,848 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJH stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
