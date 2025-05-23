Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $12.24 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
