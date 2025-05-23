Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,341.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,807.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,895.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,379.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.