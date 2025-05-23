Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BIP Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,483,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 69,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 73,311 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

