Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,920,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 328,736 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

