Vega Investment Solutions Buys New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $158.89 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

